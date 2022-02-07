Haridwar Speeches 'Not Hindu Words, Not Hindutva': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, 6 February, said that the hate speeches made against minorities at a recent 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar were not in consonance with Hindutva.

"The statements, which came out of the Dharam Sansad, are not Hindu words, work or heart. If I sometimes say something in anger, then it is not Hindutva. The RSS or those following Hindutva do not believe in this," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"RSS or those who actually follow Hindutva do not believe in this misplaced meaning of it. Balance, conscience, affinity towards all is what represents Hindutva," Bhagwat said at a lecture on Hinduism and national integration in Nagpur, reported news agency ANI.