Haridwar Speeches 'Not Hindu Words, Not Hindutva': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Hate speeches targeting minorities were delivered by a number of right-wing Hindu leaders in Haridwar in December.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, 6 February, said that the hate speeches made against minorities at a recent 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar were not in consonance with Hindutva.
"The statements, which came out of the Dharam Sansad, are not Hindu words, work or heart. If I sometimes say something in anger, then it is not Hindutva. The RSS or those following Hindutva do not believe in this," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.
"RSS or those who actually follow Hindutva do not believe in this misplaced meaning of it. Balance, conscience, affinity towards all is what represents Hindutva," Bhagwat said at a lecture on Hinduism and national integration in Nagpur, reported news agency ANI.
Speaking about whether India was on its way to becoming a 'Hindu Rashtra,' Bhagwat said, "It is not about creating Hindu Rashtra. (Whether) You accept it or not, it (Hindu Rashtra) is there."
The Haridwar Hate Speech Case
Hate speeches targeting minorities were delivered by a number of Hindutva leaders at a three-day conclave held in the pilgrimage city of Haridwar from 17-19 December 2021.
The event, organised by the controversial Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand, had seen multiple calls to incite violence against and kill minorities.
Two arrests have been made in the case so far.
In addition to Narsinghanand, former chairman of the Shia Central Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was arrested by the Uttarakhand Police in January.
On 3 February, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar had condemned the incendiary remarks made against the Muslim community in Haridwar.
"Any kind of hate speech is condemnable. All hate speeches must be condemned and punished as per law. Nobody should be treated as an exception," he had said.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
