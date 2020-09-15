‘PM Misled India’: Oppn Slams Govt Post Rajnath’s Address on China

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, slammed the Modi government on Tuesday, 15 September, after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's statement in the Parliament on the India-China standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

"It is clear from the statement of the Defence Minister that Modi ji misled the country on Chinese encroachment. Our country has always stood with the Indian Army and will continue to do so. But Modi ji, when will you stand up against China? When will you take back our country's territory from China? Don't be scared of taking China's name," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote in a tweet in Hindi.