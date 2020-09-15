Defence Min Likely to Address Lok Sabha on India-China Issue Today
The address comes after Opposition leaders demanded a debate on the matter.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement in Parliament on Tuesday, 15 September, on the stand-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), according Parliament's list of business for the day.
The defence minister is expected to address the members of Parliament at the beginning of proceedings in the Lok Sabha, around 3 pm. The address comes after Opposition leaders demanded a debate on the matter.
On 15 June, clashes between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh led to the loss of 20 Indian soldiers. The Indian government claims that over 40 soldiers on the Chinese side were also killed. These clashes are being termed as the deadliest along the Sino-India border since the 1962 war between the two countries.
