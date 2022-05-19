Respect SC Ruling To Free Perarivalan: CBI Officer Who Probed Rajiv Gandhi Death

On Wednesday, 18 May, the Supreme Court ruled to free AG Perarivalan alias Arivu, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. Hours after the 51-year-old’s release, The News Minute spoke to former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer Dr Kaarthikeyan, who had led investigations in the high-profile case.

The former cop had served as the joint-director of the CBI’s Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was instrumental in charge-sheeting Perarivalan and the six other convicts.