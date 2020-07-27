Raj HC Dismisses BJP’s Plea Against Merger of BSP MLAs With Cong

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday, 27 July, dismissed a petition filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against the merger of six Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLAs in the state with the Congress.

Earlier on Monday, the BSP moved HC seeking to become a party in the petition.

The status of these six MLAs is disputed. Ten months ago, all the six MLAs had announced their merger with the ruling Congress, boosting its numbers in the Assembly.