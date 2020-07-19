‘Haven’t Spoken for 18 Months’: CM Ashok Gehlot on Sachin Pilot
CM Gehlot has reportedly said that Pilot has been working against the government since December 2018
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has reportedly claimed that he has not been on talking terms with former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, in an interview with a TV channel. He alleged that Pilot has been working against the government from the day it came to power.
According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Gehlot reportedly told a TV channel, “There was no dialogue between us since the last one and a half years. A minister who doesn’t talk to the chief minister, doesn’t take his advice, keeps no dialogue with him... There can be opposition but dialogue is necessary in a democracy.”
On Saturday, 18 July, the BJP had demanded a CBI probe into illegalities involving alleged phone-tapping in the state. This came after two FIRs were filed by the Rajasthan Police over a purported audio clip pertaining to a conspiracy to destabilise the Rajasthan government.
While Pilot has maintained that he has no intention of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following his resignation from the post of deputy CM, Gehlot reportedly said that he was ready to “welcome him with a hug” if he were to return to the Congress.
According to Gehlot, Pilot was claiming to have the backing of over 100 MLAS whereas he had only “ 12-15 MLAs with him”.
Calling the matter unfortunate, the CM said that it should have been taken care of internally, instead of conniving with the opposition.
Gehlot alleged that he had to keep the MLAs under lockdown in a resort to thwart Pilot’s plan of escaping on 10 June.
He also said that young leaders like BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress 3 months ago, and Pilot should be more patient and trust the leadership.
“You should not betray the party, the party has given you so much... Leaders from our generation worked hard and stayed loyal to the party and its ideology and so we are where we are today,” Gehlot reportedly said, adding that younger leaders had not roughed it out in politics but had got premature chances due to the deaths of their fathers.
Concurring with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Gehlot reportedly said that those who wanted to quit the party should leave. He also said that Pilot had wanted to join the BJP but due to the unwillingness of his MLAs, had thought of forming a new party.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
