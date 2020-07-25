CM Gehlot to Meet Guv as Row Over Assembly Session Intensifies
The Congress had accused Governor Mishra of sitting on the request of calling an Assembly session.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be meeting Governor Kalraj Mishra at 4 pm on Saturday, 25 July, to present a fresh proposal on convening the Assembly session in the state. This comes after a late-night Cabinet meeting chaired by Gehlot where the ministers discussed six points raised by the governor regarding the Assembly session.
The Congress had accused Governor Mishra of sitting on the request of calling an Assembly session because of being “under pressure” from the Centre.
Congress MLAs Protest Outside Governor House
After the Sachin Pilot camp secured protection from the disqualification of MLAs from the House, Chief Minister Gehlot and MLAs supporting him held a five-hour sit-in at the governor’s house on Friday.
They demanded an Assembly session be convened immediately for a show of strength by the Ashok Gehlot government.
‘No Justification Provided for Holding of Assembly Session at Short Notice’: Guv's Secretariat
Responding to Gehlot government’s demand of conducting an Assembly session, the governor’s secretariat issued a statement late on Friday, saying, "On the night of 23 July, the state government presented a paper to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it."
The statement further added that the date on which the Assembly session is to be convened is not mentioned in the Cabinet note and there is no justification provided for holding of the session at a short notice.
“Under the normal process, a 21-day notice is required for the session to be called,” the statement said while asking the government to ensure the free movement of all MLAs.
The governor also accused Gehlot government of starting a “wrong trend”. Reacting to the dharna staged by the MLAs outside Raj Bhavan, he said, “Before I could discuss the matter with experts regarding the Assembly session, you have publicly said that if Raj Bhawan is 'gheraoed' then it is not your responsibility.”
‘BJP’s Conspiracy to Topple Rajasthan Govt is Clear’: Rahul Gandhi
As Rajasthan became a hotbed of political activities, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his tweet said that the BJP’s “conspiracy to topple the government in Rajasthan is clear.”
“The country is governed by the Constitution and law. The governments are formed and are run with the majority of the people. The BJP conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government is clear. This is an insult to the 8 crore people of Rajasthan. The governor should call a session of the Legislative Assembly so that the truth comes out before the country,” he said in his tweet.
The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is facing a political crisis after a rebellion by 19 MLAs, including former Deputy Chief Minister and PCC chief Sachin Pilot.
