Rajasthan CM Says Guv Under Pressure, to Meet Him With Cong MLAs

“We want to start the State Assembly session from Monday. Everything will be clear then. I had a telephonic conversation with the Governor and requested him to take a decision on this immediately. Now, we are going to meet him also,” he added.

Requesting the governor to not come under any pressure, Gehlot said that his government will not be responsible if the public comes and surrounds the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier on Friday, deferring its judgment till the Supreme Court decides on the questions of law, the HC ordered ‘status quo’ in the disqualification case and asked that no action be taken against the Pilot camp.

The HC on Tuesday had barred the Speaker from going ahead with the disqualification proceedings against the rebel MLAs until it announced its verdict.