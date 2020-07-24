Rajasthan CM Says Guv Under Pressure, to Meet Him With Cong MLAs
The HC ordered ‘status quo’ in the disqualification case and asked that no action be taken against the Pilot camp.
After the Rajasthan High Court on Friday, 24 July, said it will defer its verdict on the plea of Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs till the Supreme Court's hearing, CM Ashok Gehlot, along with the MLAs that support him, will meet the governor at 12:30 pm, news agency ANI reported.
Before meeting him, Gehlot said that he wants an Assembly session to be convened but the Governor seems to be under pressure to not call for one.
“We want Assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues including corona and the political situation. We believe that because of certain pressures, the governor is not giving directions to call the session,” he told the media, reported ANI.
“We want to start the State Assembly session from Monday. Everything will be clear then. I had a telephonic conversation with the Governor and requested him to take a decision on this immediately. Now, we are going to meet him also,” he added.
Requesting the governor to not come under any pressure, Gehlot said that his government will not be responsible if the public comes and surrounds the Raj Bhavan.
Earlier on Friday, deferring its judgment till the Supreme Court decides on the questions of law, the HC ordered ‘status quo’ in the disqualification case and asked that no action be taken against the Pilot camp.
The HC on Tuesday had barred the Speaker from going ahead with the disqualification proceedings against the rebel MLAs until it announced its verdict.
The judgment comes as a relief to the Pilot camp as the Speaker will not be able to act upon the notice till both the Supreme Court and the High Court give their verdicts. The Supreme Court will hear the case on a day-to-day basis from 27 July, and depending on its verdict, the Rajasthan HC will give its judgment in the matter.
The HC also made the central government a party in the case against the Congress, Prateek Kasliwal, the lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi told the media.
Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent the Centre in court.
The development comes after the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Rajasthan High Court to pass orders, as scheduled, on the petition filed against the Speaker’s disqualification notice to the rebel MLAs, including former Deputy CM Pilot.
(With inputs from ANI.)
