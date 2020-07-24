'Arrogant BJP' Wants to Topple Rajasthan Govt, Tweets Rahul Gandhi
Meanwhile, Congress MLAs ended their ‘dharna’ at the Raj Bhawan late on Friday, 24 July.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Friday, 24 July, to comment on the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan and said that “BJP’s conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan Government is clear.”
“The country is ruled by the Constitution and law. Governments are formed and they run after gaining confidence of the majority. BJP’s conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan Government is clear. This is an insult to Rajasthan’s eight crore people. The governor must call Assembly session so that the truth comes before the country. #ArrogantBJP”Rahul Gandhi’s tweet
Meanwhile, Congress MLAs ended their 'dharna' at the Raj Bhawan late on Friday, 24 July, after the Rajasthan Governor gave an 'assurance' that he will abide by the Constitution. Earlier, the MLAs had staged the protest outside Raj Bhawan seeking a special Assembly session. CM Ashok Gehlot also met Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday.The Rajasthan Hight Court, on Friday, said it will defer its verdict on the plea of Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs till SC’s hearing.
