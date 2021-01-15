‘Laws Brought to Finish Farmers’: Rahul, Priyanka Protest in Delhi

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several party workers on Friday, 15 January marched towards Raj Niwas, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, for ‘gherao’ in protest against the three farm laws.

The rally came after a call by the Congress party to protest outside governor’s houses in every state, against the three farm laws that have led to a long-standing conflict between farmers and the Centre.