9th Round of Talks Between Centre-Farmers’ Unions to Be Held Today

When asked if the farmers will refuse to hold any further talks if the ninth round of talks fails, Tikait said that they "will not oppose talks with the government".

The eighth round of talks on Friday, 8 January, ended with no resolution of the issue. Addressing the media after the meeting on Friday, Tomar said that the discussion on the laws was taken up but no decision could be made.

Speaking at the end of the meeting, Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, reiterated the demand for the repeal and stated that farmers would not accept anything less.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI.)