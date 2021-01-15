9th Round of Talks Between Centre-Farmers’ Unions to Be Held Today
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Centre is looking forward to positive discussions with farmers.
The ninth round of talks between the government and protesting farmer unions over the Centre’s new farm laws will take place on Friday, 15 January, as scheduled, IANS reports.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Centre is looking forward to positive discussions with the farmers and that he was hopeful that Friday’s talks would yield a positive result.
“The government is ready to hold talks with farmers’ leaders, as scheduled on 15 January, with an open mind,” Tomar reportedly said.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that farmers' unions would attend the scheduled ninth round of talks with the central government, and that dialogue was necessary to end the nationwide farmers' agitation, news agency PTI reported.
When asked if the farmers will refuse to hold any further talks if the ninth round of talks fails, Tikait said that they "will not oppose talks with the government".
The eighth round of talks on Friday, 8 January, ended with no resolution of the issue. Addressing the media after the meeting on Friday, Tomar said that the discussion on the laws was taken up but no decision could be made.
Speaking at the end of the meeting, Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, reiterated the demand for the repeal and stated that farmers would not accept anything less.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI.)
