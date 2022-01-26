ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul's Jibe at Centre With a Picture of Amar Jawan Jyoti in Republic Day Tweet

Rahul Gandhi shared a picture of Amar Jawan Jyoti, which was recently merged with the National War Memorial flame.

As the nation celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, 26 January, wishes from scores of Indian political leaders and the world poured in.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, took to Twitter to wish the nation: "In 1950, the nation took the first step of faith in the right direction. I salute that step in the direction of truth and equality. Happy Republic Day! Jai Hind!"

However, Gandhi shared the message with an image of the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate, which is being seen as a veiled jibe at the Centre that recently faced criticism for 'merging' the 'eternal' flame with the torch at the National War Memorial.

The flame, which has been burning for 50 years, was extinguished and merged on 21 January.

Last week, Gandhi had taken to Twitter to criticise the merger of the flame.

"It is sad hat the Amar Jyoti flame that was lit 50 years ago to mark the valour of our jawans is being extinguished. Some people do not understand their love and sacrifice for the nation, but we will light the Amar Jawan flame once again," Gandhi had tweeted.

The 73rd Republic Day celebrations were held at Rajpath with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Click here to get live updates.

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
