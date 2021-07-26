Rahul Gandhi Drives Tractor to Parliament in Protest Against Farm Laws

Ahead of the Monsoon Session resuming on Monday, 26 July, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to Parliament, in protest against the Centre's contentious new farm laws.

"I've brought the farmers' message to Parliament. They (the government) are suppressing voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They'll have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour two-three big businessmen," he said, according to news agency ANI.

"As per the government, farmers are very happy and those (protesting farmers) sitting outside are terrorists. But in reality, farmers' rights are being snatched away," Gandhi added.