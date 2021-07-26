Rahul Gandhi Drives Tractor to Parliament in Protest Against Farm Laws
"I've brought the farmers' message to Parliament," Rahul Gandhi said.
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Ahead of the Monsoon Session resuming on Monday, 26 July, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to Parliament, in protest against the Centre's contentious new farm laws.
"I've brought the farmers' message to Parliament. They (the government) are suppressing voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They'll have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour two-three big businessmen," he said, according to news agency ANI.
"As per the government, farmers are very happy and those (protesting farmers) sitting outside are terrorists. But in reality, farmers' rights are being snatched away," Gandhi added.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Monday detained Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala, Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, and some party workers for taking out a tractor march in violation of Section 144 of CrPC, reported ANI.
Farmers Protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
Thousands of farmers have been sitting at the borders of the national capital since November in protest, seeking a repeal of the farm laws.
Since the Monsoon Session of Parliament began, the farmers have begun an agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, pressing their demand for the scrapping of the laws, a short distance away from Parliament.
A kisan sansad (farmers' Parliament) is being organised at Jantar Mantar.
On Wednesday, the Delhi Police said that the farmers will be escorted by the police to the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar from the Singhu border in buses.
Only farmers who have ID cards will be permitted at the protest site and around 5 pm in the evening, the police will escort the farmers back to the Singhu border on buses.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.