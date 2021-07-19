Monsoon Session 2021: Here’s a List Of Key Bills to Be Tabled in Parliament

Bills such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 among others will be introduced.

However, the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, that aims to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies has not been listed.

Here's a list of the key bills that will be tabled in the Monsoon Session of Parliament.