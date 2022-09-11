Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra Commences Its 19-Day Long Kerala Leg
After entering Kerala from Parassala, Gandhi is scheduled to travel 450 km to Nilambur in Malappuram over 19 days.
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced its 19-day long Kerala leg on Sunday morning from Parassala area of the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram.
Rahul Gandhi started the yatra after being formally welcomed by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and MP K Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly V D Satheesan, and AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar and other senior Congress leaders.
The other senior party leaders who welcomed the former party chief included Congress MPs K C Venugopal and Shashi Tharoor as well as former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy and ex-LoP Ramesh Chennithala.
A huge crowd of supporters and onlookers gathered to welcome the Gandhi scion.
After entering Kerala from Parassala close to the Tamil Nadu border, Gandhi is scheduled to travel 450 km to Nilambur in Malappuram over a 19-day period.
Here is the schedule for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Thiruvananthapuram on 11 September.
The yatra will enter Kollam district on September 14.
It will reach Alappuzha on September 17 and pass through Ernakulam district on September 21 and 22 and reach Thrissur on September 23.
The Congress yatra will pass through Palakkad on September 26 and 27 and enter Malappuram on September 28.
In this new Congress initiative, around 230 people, including 119 Bharat Yatris, will walk 3,570 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The yatra will cover 12 states and two Union territories over a period of 150 days. There will be mega rallies in 22 major cities.
The yatra will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and end in Srinagar.
