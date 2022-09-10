Rahul Gandhi Using Single-Bed AC Container in Congress Party's Bharat Jodo Yatra

As a part of the Congress Party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi is reportedly spending his nights in one of the 60 truck-mounted containers that are daily being moved from one place to another.

While Gandhi has one of the air-conditioned containers to himself, senior leaders of the party are residing in two-bedded containers. The other containers are being shared among the 230 party workers, with the other yatris staying in the six or 12-bedded ones.

Most of them have toilets attached, but not all of them have air conditioners.