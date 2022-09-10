Rahul Gandhi Using Single-Bed AC Container in Congress Party's Bharat Jodo Yatra
Most containers for the yatris have toilets attached, but not all of them have air conditioners.
As a part of the Congress Party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior party leader Rahul Gandhi is reportedly spending his nights in one of the 60 truck-mounted containers that are daily being moved from one place to another.
While Gandhi has one of the air-conditioned containers to himself, senior leaders of the party are residing in two-bedded containers. The other containers are being shared among the 230 party workers, with the other yatris staying in the six or 12-bedded ones.
Most of them have toilets attached, but not all of them have air conditioners.
The Congress Party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell of spreading fake news about its facilities, with General Secretary Jairam Ramesh saying their yatra was not like the 1990 "Rath Yatra" – a Toyota Yatra or an Innova Yatra - but a "Padyatra."
"We are staying in the containers since yesterday. There are 60 containers in which about 230 people stay. Every day the containers will move to a new site mounted on trucks. Some are one-bed, some two-bed, some four-bed and some 12-bed containers," Ramesh said quoted as saying.
In this new Congress initiative, around 230 people, including 119 Bharat Yatris, will walk 3,570 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
The yatra will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and end in Srinagar.
Topics: Rahul Gandhi bharat jodo yatra
