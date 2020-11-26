Captain vs Khattar: Punjab & Haryana CMs Spar Over Farmer Protests

As protesting farmers and trade union members from Punjab and other states continued to make their way towards Delhi as part of their protests against the Centre’s farm laws and policies, the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana found themselves in the middle of a major row on Twitter.

It began with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar accusing Captain Amarinder Singh of “inciting innocent farmers” over the protests and saying that he’ll “leave politics if there’ll be any trouble on the MSP”.

One of the key reasons for the protests over the farm laws is that farmers fear the Centre’s measures will lead to the end of the Minimum Support Price system.

Khattar went on to say that he had been trying to reach his Punjab counterpart for the last three days but had not been able to do so, showing he was not serious about the issue or talks. He also urged Captain Singh to “avoid cheap politics during the time of pandemic.”