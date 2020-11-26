Farmers’ Protests: Yogendra Yadav Detained for ‘Breach of Peace’

Swaraj India leader and political activist Yogendra Yadav was detained by the Haryana Police near the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Thursday, 26 November, as he sought to join the farmers heading to Delhi to protest against the government’s farm laws and other policies.

Amid tight security on Thursday, over two lakh farmers and members of trade unions from Punjab, Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana have called for ‘Delhi Chalo’, a two-day march, to protest against three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September.