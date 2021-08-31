Punjab Congress | 'My Duty': Harish Rawat Meets Sidhu

Previously, on Saturday, 28 August, Rawat met party leader Rahul Gandhi at his residence in Delhi. Following the meeting, Rawat was quoted by ANI as saying:



"I have already briefed the Congress President (Sonia Gandhi). I will go to Punjab in a day or two. I will definitely meet CM Captain Amarinder Singh and PCC Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu."



Rawat had reportedly met party President Sonia Gandhi on Friday, 27 Ausgut, regarding the developments in Punjab Congress, including the row over Navjot Singh Sidhu and his advisers' remarks.



On Friday, the newly-appointed Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he will "not spare anyone" if not allowed to make decisions. "I have asked the high command to allow me to take decisions and I will ensure that the Congress prospers in the state for the next two decades. Nahin toh eint se eint bajaa doon (I will not spare anyone),” he said.



Meanwhile, Sidhu's adviser Malwinder Singh Mali also resigned on Friday, amid the controversy over his remarks on Jammu and Kashmir.