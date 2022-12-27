Why Did Standoff Between Farmers & Liquor Plant Escalate in Punjab's Zira?

Zira in Punjab’s Ferozepur district has become the epicentre of a prolonged protest against an ethanol factory that is allegedly polluting ground water in nearby areas.

Protests began on 24 July in Mansurwal village when an alcohol-like stench was found emanating from a 650 ft. borewell dug in the Gurudwara compound of neighbouring Mainaiwala village.

The locals are accusing the the ethanol manufacturing plant set up by Malbros International Private Limited of polluting the ground water. Malbros is controlled by the family of liquor baron and former SAD MLA Deep Malhotra.

For 5 months now, hundreds of villagers have been protesting under the banner of Zira Sanjha Morcha, demanding that the factory be shut down.

The locals and unions are also criticising the state government and accusing it of inaction towards the factory. The Quint takes a look at events that have transpired over the past five months and how the entire matter has now escalated.