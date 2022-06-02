Priyanka Gandhi Leaves Meeting Designed To Revive UP Congress, Returns to Delhi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was in Lucknow for the two-day 'Nav Sankalp Karyashala' meeting to discuss strategy to revive the party in Uttar Pradesh, cut her trip short and abruptly returned to Delhi on Wednesday evening, 1 June.

Pankaj Srivastava, vice chairman of state Congress Media, told PTI, "Yes, she has left for New Delhi."

The Congress leader, who was scheduled to attend the second day of the programme, returned late last night, said local party leaders. There were no reasons cited for her early return.