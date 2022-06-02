Priyanka Gandhi Leaves Meeting Designed To Revive UP Congress, Returns to Delhi
No reason has been cited for Priyanka Gandhi's return to Delhi.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was in Lucknow for the two-day 'Nav Sankalp Karyashala' meeting to discuss strategy to revive the party in Uttar Pradesh, cut her trip short and abruptly returned to Delhi on Wednesday evening, 1 June.
Pankaj Srivastava, vice chairman of state Congress Media, told PTI, "Yes, she has left for New Delhi."
The Congress leader, who was scheduled to attend the second day of the programme, returned late last night, said local party leaders. There were no reasons cited for her early return.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary had reached Lucknow on Wednesday, to attend the meeting and discuss party strategy for Congress' revival in UP after a crushing defeat in the recently held UP Assembly elections.
However, the karyashala will continue without her presence. Srivastava said, "Yes. Our national secretaries are here and it is going on. Except for Priyanka ji's programme nothing has been cancelled."
Earlier the same day, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for COVID-19. Congress' Randeep Surjewala said that the party president, who developed mild fever and some symptoms, has isolated herself and been given requisite medical attention.
Priyanka Gandhi had actively campaigned for the Congress in the state polls but the party only won two of the 403 seats.
