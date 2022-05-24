Cong Forms Task Force-2024; Ghulam Nabi, Anand Sharma in Political Affairs Group
As announced during the party's chintan shivir in Udaipur, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has set up a Political Affairs Group to advise her on key issues, a Task Force-2024, and a Central Planning Group for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.
Among the members of the Political Affairs Group are Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, and KC Venugopal.
The Task Force-2024 will have senior leaders P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, Sunil Kanugolu, and Randeep Singh Surjewala as its members.
"Each member of the task force shall be assigned specific tasks related to organisation, communications and outreach, finance and election management," an official notice from the Congress read.
(This is a developing story. Will be updated with more details.)
