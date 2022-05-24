Cong Forms Task Force-2024; Ghulam Nabi, Anand Sharma in Political Affairs Group

As announced during the party's chintan shivir in Udaipur, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has set up a Political Affairs Group to advise her on key issues, a Task Force-2024, and a Central Planning Group for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Among the members of the Political Affairs Group are Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, and KC Venugopal.