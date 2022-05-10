'Power Comes and Goes': MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav

On 12 April, during his Gudi Padwa speech in Thane, Raj Thackeray said that loudspeakers needed to be removed from mosques. Later, while addressing a rally in Aurangabad on 1 May, he gave an ultimatum to the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by 4 May. He said he did not want to stoke riots in Maharashtra but warned that Hanuman Chalisa would be played in front of such mosques.

Meanwhile, over 250 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers were detained for playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers on 4 May, the Maharashtra police said.

Reacting to the same, Thackeray had earlier said that the agitation against "illegal loudspeakers" at mosques and temples would continue and warned that it was "not a one-day affair".