'Won't Be Responsible': Thackeray Firm on 3 May Deadline for Loudspeaker Removal

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said on Sunday, 1 May, that loudspeakers must be removed from mosques in the state by 3 May, adding that if it were not done, then all Hindus should play Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques.

"Eid will be celebrated on 3 May. We don’t want to vitiate the atmosphere. But from 4 May, if loudspeakers are not brought down (from mosques), then all Hindus should play Hanuman Chalisa at double the volume in front of those mosques," Thackeray said while addressing a rally in Aurangabad, as per PTI.

He also said that he would not be held responsible for what happens after the 3 May deadline.

"I won’t be responsible for what all happens after the 3 May deadline to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques," the MNS chief added.