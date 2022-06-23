ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah Meet NDA Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu

If elected, Murmu will become the first tribal president and the second-ever woman president of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the National Democratic Party’s (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Thursday, 23 June, and said that her nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society.

If elected, the former Jharkhand Governor will become the first tribal president and the second-ever woman president of India.

PM Modi tweeted:

"Met Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society. Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India’s development is outstanding.”

In response to PM Modi’s tweet, Murmu responded, “Glad to have met you, PM Narendra Modi. I look forward for serving the nation under the constitutional guidance in a proper way.”

Murmu is expected to file her nomination papers on Friday, 24 June, with Modi tipped to be the first proposer. Other senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and functionaries from other parties, are also set to be among the proposers.

'Her Experience Will Benefit Whole Country': Amit Shah

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah also met Murmu and said that the tribal community is feeling proud by the announcement of her nomination.

He tweeted, “Met NDA's presidential candidate Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji and conveyed her best wishes. Tribal community is feeling proud by the announcement of her name. I am sure that her administrative and public experience will benefit the whole country.”

The Opposition has fielded former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as its joint candidate for the post.

Murmu, a former teacher, began her political career as a councillor in Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat in 1997 and rose through the ranks to become a minister in the BJD-BJP alliance government in 2000. She then became the governor of Jharkhand in 2015.

