PM Modi Meets President, Gives 'First-Hand Account' of Punjab 'Security Lapse'

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who had been scheduled to address a rally in Punjab had to return to Bhatinda airport and cut his visit short, after a 'security lapse'.

In a statement, the MHA said that around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, the PM’s convoy, which was on a flyover, couldn't proceed further as the road was blocked by some protesters. Earlier, the PM was supposed to be flown to the site of the rally in Ferozepur but the plan was changed to a drive after the weather turned inclement.

As per reports, the protesters, belonging to Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC), were staging a demonstration against the PM's visit.