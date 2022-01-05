PM Modi in Punjab Today, First Visit Since Repeal of Farm Laws
SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Dhindsa tested positive for COVID-19, while on his way to PM Modi's rally in Ferozepur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Punjab on Wednesday, 5 January, and is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 42,750 crore.
The prime minister, who is slated to reach Ferozepur at 1 pm, will lay the foundation stone for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the four laning of Amritsar-Una section, Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Satellite Centre at Ferozepur, and two medical colleges in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.
PM Modi will also address a rally in Ferozepur on Wednesday, where thousands are expected to be in attendance. The gathering comes amid concerns of rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.
"I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers of Punjab today. At a programme in Ferozepur, the foundation stone of development works worth Rs. 42,750 crore would be laid, which will improve the quality of life for the people," the prime minister tweeted on Wednesday, ahead of his visit.
'#GoBackModi' Trends on Twitter Ahead of PM's Visit to Punjab
Ahead of PM Modi's first visit to Punjab since he announced the scrapping of the contentious farm laws, #GoBackModi is trending on Twitter.
Ahead of Modi's visit, farmers and others are protesting against the government's response towards farmers. Sanyukt Kisan Morcha that spearheaded the year-long farmers' agitation in Delhi has also announced that it will protest against the prime minister during his Punjab visit.
Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa tested positive for COVID-19, while he was on his way to PM Modi's rally in Ferozepur, news agency ANI reported. He subsequently returned home.
As the political gatherings in the poll-bound state raise concerns, Health Minister OP Soni on Tuesday said, “We are following the central government’s guidelines. Since they haven’t imposed any restriction on big rallies as of now, they will continue. However, I personally feel that if we can close schools and colleges, big rallies should not be organised either.”
