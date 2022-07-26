Phone Not Working After Calling Friends in BJP: Oppn VP Candidate Margaret Alva
Government-owned telecom operator MTNL has suspended her SIM KYC, a notice shared by Alva indicates.
Margaret Alva, the Opposition's joint candidate for the upcoming vice presidential election, alleged on Monday, 25 July, that her phone SIM had stopped working after she made calls to some BJP leaders.
"After speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted & I'm unable to make or receive calls," she wrote on Twitter.
Alva quipped that she would not make any more campaign calls to the BJP, TMC, or BJD, if the government-owned telecom operator MTNL whose SIM she uses restores her phone.
She also shared on Twitter a notice issued to her by MTNL, which informs her that her SIM card has been suspended and will be blocked within a day if she fails to call the operator.
"Ps. You need my KYC now?" she asked in the tweet.
"The fear that ‘Big Brother’ is always watching & listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in ‘new’ India. MPs & leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers & talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy," she said in another tweet posted on Tuesday.
As part of her campaigning ahead of the vice presidential election, Alva has been reaching out to leaders from across political parties, requesting their support.
She is contesting against the NDA vice presidential candidate, Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Alva had filed her nomination for the poll on 19 July, accompanied by several Opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP's Sharad Pawar, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, and CPI's D Raja.
She is a Congress veteran and has a political career spanning over four decades during which she occupied several positions including a five-time Congress MP, a Union minister and then governor.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.