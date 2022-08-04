ADVERTISEMENT

Patra Chawl Case: Days After Sanjay Raut's Arrest, ED Summons His Wife Varsha

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut has been summoned for questioning in the Patra Chawl land scam case.

The Quint
Published
Politics
1 min read
i

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, 4 August, summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut in the Patra Chawl money laundering case.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

