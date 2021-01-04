PMC Bank Scam: Sanjay Raut’s Wife Varsha Arrives at ED’s Office

The ED has been probing certain officials in the alleged loan fraud in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank since October last year, against the Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) for allegedly causing "wrongful loss, prima facie to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore to PMC Bank, and corresponding gains to themselves".

However, Sanjay Raut has claimed that the BJP government is using central agencies to target his family for political vendetta. “Politics is about face-to-face conflict. Targeting women of a household is an act of cowardice”, he had earlier said in a press conference.

(With inputs by ANI and India Today)