'Stalwart, Respected by All': PM Modi & Others Mourn Parkash Singh Badal

Tributes and condolences started pouring in minutes after the news of the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal surfaced on Tuesday evening, 25 April.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a photo with Badal and said that he is "extremely saddened" by the passing away of the former Punjab CM.
"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics, and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation. He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab and anchored the state through critical times," Modi tweeted.
"Shri Parkash Singh Badal’s passing away is a personal loss for me. I have interacted closely with him for many decades and learnt so much from him. I recall our numerous conversations, in which his wisdom was always clearly seen. Condolences to his family and countless admirers," Modi added.
Badal, who was 95 years old, breathed his last at around 8 pm, hospital officials told news agency PTI.
Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh also expressed sadness on Badal's demise and said that he was a politician who was "respected by everyone cutting across party lines."
"Deeply saddened over the demise of Parkash Singh Badal. My profound condolences to Sukhbir Singh Badal and the entire family. Badal Sahab was respected by everyone cutting across party lines. May Waheguru ji grant peace to the departed soul," Singh tweeted.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also paid his respects to Badal's family.
"Got the sad news of the demise of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal... May Waheguru give place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the family to bear the loss..." Mann tweeted.
'A Political Stalwart, Son of the Soil': Rajnath Singh on Badal
While describing Badal's demise as a "personal loss," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that "he (Badal) made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society."
"Shri Prakash Singh Badal ji was a political stalwart who played a significant role in Punjab politics for many decades. In his long political and administrative career, he made several noteworthy contributions towards the welfare of farmers and other weaker sections of our society," Singh tweeted.
"Badal Sahab was the son of soil who remained connected to his roots, all his life. I fondly remember my interactions with him on several issues. I’m deeply anguished by his demise. His demise is a personal loss to me. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and supporters. Om Shanti!" he added.
Sharing a photo with Badal which also features Mulayam Singh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury expressed his sadness over the SAD leader's demise.
"Saddened at the demise of Shri Prakash Singh Badal. CPI(M) agreed and disagreed passionately with Akali Dal over the decades that Shri Badal presided as its leader. Condolences to Sukhbir and the family," Yechury tweeted.
