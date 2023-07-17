Bengaluru Opposition Meeting: 7 Things That Are Likely to Happen

Since the meeting is taking place just on the eve of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, there is likely to be some focus on better coordination between political parties during the session.

In particular, the AAP is likely to bring up the need for a plan to counter the Centre's ordinance curtailing the powers of the elected government in Delhi.

While the Bill is likely to pass in the Lok Sabha, a united Opposition could give the government a headache in the Rajya Sabha. If the parties attending the Bengaluru meet combine their numbers, the NDA would have to rely on fence-sitting parties like the YSRCP and BJD.

The other Parliament-related issue that could come up is the possibility of the Modi government bringing a Uniform Civil Code.

The Opposition parties are not united on this issue. In all probability, the parties may agree to disagree on this issue and not make it a deal-breaker.