Nuh: Despite Facing Violence, Meo Muslims Say 'Bhaichara' Comes First

A little over an hour away from the skyscrapers of the elite hub of Gurugram is minority-dominated Nuh (Mewat) which remains to be one of the most backward districts of the country. But cutting through its backwardness, what lies strongly in the hearts of the locals here is the inexplicable sense of communal harmony.
Even a year later after facing the deadliest violence in Nuh in August 2023, this year, Meo Muslims ensured that history doesn't repeat itself.
From panchayat leaders, activists, local Imams, lawyers and even Muslims who are fighting cases from Nuh violence last year — all came together this year to facilitate harmony ahead of Haryana elections. They were joined by many concerned members of the Hindu community as well.
Last year when the Braj Mandal Yatra passed Nuh, violence gripped the district, leading to six deaths, shops being burnt and arbitrary arrests. This year, however, the two communities managed to keep the peace. Shaukat Ali, a local activist stated that this yatra is also not an age-old tradition but was started 3-4 years ago.
"This time there was no violence during the Yatra. There wouldn't have been any violence even last year as there's been strong 'bhaichara' (brotherhood) here, we eat, sit and sleep together with Hindus. Meo Muslims made sure to protect the yatris and other locals this time," Ali, told The Quint.
'Meo Muslims Arranged For Yatra This Time'
Settling down in his living room as incessant rains poured over our heads, Ubaid, another local activist told us how syncretism is ingrained among Meo Muslims who have throughout history practised what they preached.
Hence, even after Nuh was torn with violence on 31 July, 2023, Meo Muslims may accrue blame to the government, the police and the system but have never questioned the brotherhood they share with the local Hindus.
They also attribute the violence to 'cow vigilante' Bittu Bajrangi and Monu Manesar's videos that had incendiary comments and threats. A few weeks later, Bajrangi was arrested and then he got bail.
This Haryana election, he has filed nomination from Faridabad as an independent candidate.
"It all started with Bittu Bajrangi's hateful comments. They exploited the tensed atmosphere here, but this time they failed to do so. Meo Muslims welcomed the Yatris and even made arrangements for them to show brotherhood."Ubaid, activist to The Quint
Advocate and social activist Ramzan Choudhary who is also the chairman of the All-India Mewati Samaj told The Quint that:
"Arrangements were made for the Yatris in 32 locations in Nuh. Even the Yatris told some media channels that Mewati Muslims welcomed them."
On other hand, lined up outside Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed's office were several Panchayat leaders waiting on their turn to talk about their issues and grievances.
Among them were Aijaz Ahmed and Jaan Mohammad who said that Hindus and Muslims have had an age-old tradition of maintaining communal harmony in the district.
In Nuh, SC, ST and Muslims all sit and eat together. What happened last year was done purposely, mahaul bigadne ke liye (to ruin the situation here). There is no caste system among Meo Muslims too, we treat Hindus and Muslims the same.Aijaz Ahmed, panchayat member
Right then, promptly, Jaan chipped in and said that all those who indulged in violence were on the streets last year and yet they are free, but those who were home or not at these locations have been booked.
"Gotra aur pal sab ek hain Hindus aur Muslims ke. (Our lineage is the same). Just like our respect for each other, we respect the cattle. So much so, that we give away cows as a gift to our daughters on their weddings," observed Jaan.
Gau Rakshak Retorts, RSS-Linked Lawyer Counters
On the other hand, Shelendra Hindu, a self-proclaimed 'gau-rakshak' in Palwal alleged that the Nuh violence was "pre-planned" by the Muslims.
On being asked about communal harmony, he retorted:
"There might be some brotherhood but there's also kattarpanti (zealous) among them. They have made Hindus the target and want to erase Sanatan Dharma."
Meanwhile, affiliated with the RSS for 34 years, Advocate Somdutt Sharma fights the cases for Muslim accused in cases of cow smuggling and when their vehicles are seized.
For Sharma, it is a question of ethics and justice, values that he puts above political loyalties.
"It's people in Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad who have gone out of the way to create bad blood and soil the relations. I work with Muslim lawyers on a daily basis, my ethics as a lawyer are separate and demand that I discern right from wrong."Somdutt Sharma, RSS-linked Lawyer to The Quint
A few kilometers away, we met Mohammad Alam, legal head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in Haryana. He told The Quint that even though the cow-gifting tradition is an old one, it has reduced due to the widespread fear of arrests and being caught by 'gau rakshaks' whom he calls 'gau bhakshaks.'
Talking about the yatra, he continued, "Have yatras not been held here before? But why were there weapons and guns with those taking out yatra last year? Hindus and Muslims have helped and took part in each other's processions here and they will do so in future too."
"Brotherhood here is not new. If there's a Hindu or Dalit daughter, for bhaat, there has been a Meo Muslims who do it. Because they call them 'chacha' or 'tau," he added,
Alam also stated that there have been cases in panchayat elections, wherein if there has been a Muslim and a Hindu candidate, local Muslims voted for the Hindu one as they see competence and qualities.
A key role in keeping the peace between Hindus and Muslims was also played by Khap Panchayats. In the aftermath of the 2023 violence, Jat community Khaps openly urged community members not to take part in the rioting and also warned them against "being used as a political tool".
Panchayats belonging to Jat Hindus and Meo Muslims have traditionally had a relationship of mutual respect.
'Livelihood, Future Ruined': Tale of Nuh Violence Victims
This was corroborated by Umardeen, a state level boxing champion who helps his father in his tyre-puncture shop in Nuh.
However, life took such a turn that his livelihood was also affected. Umardeen is one of the 27 people in Nagina village who are accused in 17 cases each the Nuh violence. There were all home on 31 July (a bandh) when the violence took place.
The Quint met 13 of them who told us how the violence not only changed their lives forever for a crime they did not commit.
I was a state level boxing champion, but government targeted me for my Muslim identity. There is no location or footage evidence for me, I was sleeping at home on the day of violence but they still booked me. Now they have ruined my livelihood and future.Umardeen to The Quint
Umardeen, much like the others hopes that whether the government changes or not, they are made to be free of the burden of the cases.
Haroon Rashid, another accused is 75% disabled. He talked about the difficulties in fighting the case and how even if communal harmony remains strong, fear has seeped in the lives of Muslims.
"The cases have made our life hell. I was drinking tea with my family that day, my legs haven't worked since 2005. How did I create a riot? Every month, we go for around 10 court hearings and all of us are from poor backgrounds. We're borrowing money to make it to our court dates," Rashid told The Quint.
Rashid, like the other 12 believe that such cases against them of violence, of alleged cow smuggling has only increased because the "government is pitting people against each other on caste and religious lines."
All the men stated that cattle farming, rearing cows, buffaloes and goats are what their livelihood depends on apart from other menial jobs they do. And yet, they have become the basis of the attacks they face only since men like Bajrangi and Monu Manesar came in.
This year when the yatra came, we assured people on ground that if anyone misbehaves, you tell us. We will take care of you. We welcomed the yatris with a maala and provided water to them too, whatever they needed.Haroon Rashid to The Quint
When asked about how they still preach and practice communal harmony in the face of such radicalisation of 'cow vigilantes,' almost as if in sync, they said:
"We join each other in each others' weddings, we go to their festivals, they visit us on ours, Eid or Diwali. Hindu-Muslim brotherhood is strong here and we want to keep it that way."
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)