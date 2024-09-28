Horror of Haryana's Cow Protection Law: It Enables Vigilantes, Terrorises Locals

(This story is part of The Quint's ongoing project 'Uncovering Hate' that seeks to expose communal violence and discrimination through ground reports and investigations. You can support this project and help us do more such reports)

Sitting on a charpai (cot), sixty-year-old Hazra is still traumatised. Often, she thinks of how her 21-year-old son Waris Khan was lynched on the suspicion of cow smuggling. Hers is a shared yet personal grief in Haryana where violence against locals under the Cow Protection Law has only seen a rise in recent years.

Haryana often makes its way into headlines due to alleged cow-related killings — the latest incidents being that of Aryan Mishra and Sabir Malik. But what most people are unaware of is how there are sections under the Cow Protection Law misused to scourge the victims and exonerate the so-called cow vigilantes.

The law we are referring to is the Gauvansh Sanrakshan Aur Gausamvardhan Adhiniyam which become official in 2015. Tahir Devla, an Advocate from Nuh claims that he has around 60% cases under the law under him.