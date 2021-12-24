No Evidence of Sacrilege in Kapurthala Incident, Says Punjab CM Channi

A post-mortem report has since revealed that about 30 injuries, mostly inflicted by swords, were found on his body, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.

Senior Medical Officer Narinder Singh indicated that a five-member board of doctors from the local civil hospital had conducted the autopsy, during which it was determined that the deceased was wounded with swords, resulting in sharp cuts over his body.

The deceased remains unidentified, days after he was killed.

City Deputy Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh said that the police had tried its best to establish his identity, but that no one has come forward to claim the body so far, as per a PTI report.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)