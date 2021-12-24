No Evidence of Sacrilege in Kapurthala Incident, Says Punjab CM Channi
The Punjab CM further said that the matter was being probed and added that the FIR would be amended.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday, 24 December, said that that no evidence of sacrilege had been found in the Kapurthala incident, days after a man was killed by a mob for allegedly disrespecting the Sikh flag.
The Punjab CM further said that the matter was being probed and added that the FIR would be amended, reported news agency ANI.
What Had Happened?
On Sunday, a day after a man who allegedly attempted to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib was killed by a mob at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, another man, who still remains unidentified, was beaten to death by locals in Kapurthala for allegedly disrespecting the Sikh flag.
Amarjit Singh, the gurdwara caretaker, said that he saw the man disrespecting the Nishan Sahib when he came out for his daily prayers at 4 am.
A video of the incident that had been circulated on social media, wherein the alleged suspect could be seen being beaten up by members of the Sikh community, with his hands tied behind his back.
The villagers said the man admitted that he had come there to commit sacrilege. However, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, SSP Kapurthala, had said that the man may have been attempting to commit a theft when he was caught.
What the Post-Mortem Report Showed
A post-mortem report has since revealed that about 30 injuries, mostly inflicted by swords, were found on his body, news agency PTI reported on Thursday.
Senior Medical Officer Narinder Singh indicated that a five-member board of doctors from the local civil hospital had conducted the autopsy, during which it was determined that the deceased was wounded with swords, resulting in sharp cuts over his body.
The deceased remains unidentified, days after he was killed.
City Deputy Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh said that the police had tried its best to establish his identity, but that no one has come forward to claim the body so far, as per a PTI report.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
