Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) Expels Spokesperson Ajay Alok, 3 Others From Party

According the statement by JD(U), the party leaders were expelled due to anti-party activities.

Announcing the suspension, Kushwaha said, “They were running a parallel programme contrary to the party’s ideology and were misguiding party workers despite holding important positions,” Hindustan Times reported.

News agency ANI reported that following his expulsion, Ajay Alok said, “Badi der kar di meherbaan aate aate” (The party has taken a long time to take action. It is a good riddance. I thank them).