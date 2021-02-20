208 LJP Members Defect to JD(U), Party Calls Them ‘Traitors’

The JD(U)-led NDA on 10 November returned to power after winning more than 122 seats, securing a fourth term for Nitish Kumar as the chief minister of the state.

One of the biggest hits to the LJP has been the leaving of former state general secretary and former spokesperson of the party Keshav Singh, who has lashed out at Chirag Paswan for running the party like a “corporate house”, and accusing the LJP chief of corruption, reported India Today.

Dinanath Gandhi, Ramnath Raman, and Parasnath Gupta have also quit the party, reported The Hindu.