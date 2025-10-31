“Alcohol is easily available despite prohibition. The revenue from alcohol sales, which had earlier gone to the government's exchequer, now goes to an illicit parallel economy. From a police constable on the ground to a high-level politician, everyone works as part of a syndicate in the illegal trade of alcohol,” said Dr. B. N. Prasad, head of the sociology department at Patna’s A. N. Sinha Institute of Social Studies.

Bihar shares porous borders with Nepal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. None of these places have a ban on liquor, and they have become a source for mass alcohol smuggling into dry Bihar.

“This has made alcohol expensive and hard to access for the economically weaker classes. That’s why domestic violence, road accidents, etc, have fallen, because these issues were more prevalent in these deprived classes, and the impact of these issues was more apparent when alcohol was legal. People who can afford smuggled alcohol at higher cost anyway didn’t face much of these problems earlier. Neither were their household budgets affected by their alcohol consumption,” added Dr Prasad.

A statement issued by the Department of Prohibition, Excise and Registration said, "Officials concerned have so far seized 30.86 million bulk litres of liquor which includes country-made liquor as well. Till March 31, 2025, a total of over 900,000 cases pertaining to violation of prohibition laws have been registered by the department in which a total of over 1.4 million people have been arrested so far."

Bihar police destroying seized liquor in Gaya district (2023). Photo: @GAYAPOLICEBIHAR / X

Punishment under Bihar’s prohibition law was deemed harsh. Some of the law’s worst features were holding the entire family liable to imprisonment if any family member violated the liquor ban.

“While the densities of prison went up, the manpower of police and administration didn’t increase. This was a big corruption opportunity for police, politicians, and government officials,” said Dr Prasad.

The Patna High Court noted that the police as well as officials of the excise, tax, and transport departments were colluding with bootleggers and pointed out that the poor were becoming both victims of hooch tragedies and offenders under the law for consumption of liquor.

A total of 190 people lost their lives due to the consumption of illicit liquor in Bihar since prohibition was imposed, as per a statement by state’s Excise department in April 2025.

An Indian Express investigation in May 2018 found that more than two-third of a total of 1,22,392 people arrested under the prohibition law came from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

Convicts and liquor seized by police at SSP press conference in Patna. Photo: Hindustan Times

“You will never hear a rich person getting arrested for flouting prohibition because they drink in the comfort of their homes. It is the poor who face police action. The worst victim of prohibition is the marginalised community,” added Dr Prasad.

Following criticism, Nitish government made amendments that loosened some of the act’s draconian provisions in July 2018.

In 2021, the then Chief Justice of India (CJI), N.V. Ramana, dubbed the Bihar liquor law an example of “lack of oversight”. “There are 300,000 cases pending in the courts. People are waiting for justice for a long time, and now the excessive cases related to liquor violations put additional burden on courts.”

Dr Prasad further said, “Addiction from non-alcoholic sources i.e. drugs like cannabis (ganja), charas, smack (heroin), brown sugar (adulterated heroin), doda (opium husk), etc has risen alarmingly in Bihar. Because these are cheap and easily accessible.”