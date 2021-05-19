Discord in Punjab Cong: Navjot Sidhu Slams CM Over Sacrilege Case

Amarinder and Sidhu have been involved in a factional feud that has compounded over the past few weeks over of the two publicly exchanging aspersions over the sacrilege incident probe.

This animosity came after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed an SIT report into the Kotkapura firing incident of 2015, following which Sidhu accused the CM of evading responsibility in the case and demanded action against the perpetrators.

Recently, Sidhu uploaded a video of Pargat’s press conference on his Twitter handle. Pargat had alleged that Sandhu was conveying a message from the CM and had threatened action against him for raising objections in front of the state government.

Sidhu subsequently tweeted, “Ministers, MLAs and MPs raising people's issues are strengthening the party, fulfilling their democratic duties and exercising their constitutional right. But anyone who speaks the truth becomes your enemy. Thus, you threaten your party colleagues, exhibiting your fear and insecurity.”