BJP Calls NDA Meeting With 38 Parties as Opposition Leaders Huddle in Bengaluru

Representatives from over 38 political parties will be attending a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday, 18 July.
Know more: In a press conference on Monday, 17 July, BJP national president JP Nadda said that the meeting is being organised to mark the completion of nine years of the Modi government.
He also took a jibe at the rival United Progressive Alliance (UPA).
"UPA neither has a leader nor does it has the power to take decisions. It is an alliance based on selfish interests and is only for photo opportunities. It is 10 years of corrupt governance and non-governance of the UPA government," the BJP chief was quoted as saying by ANI.
Why it matters: Several Opposition parties are gathering in Bengaluru on the same day, to find a strategy for taking on the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Flip side: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday sought the details of the parties who will be attending the NDA meeting.
"The PM had said 'main akela kaafi hoon saare Opposition ke liye,' while speaking in Rajya Sabha, then why is he bringing together 30 parties. Who are these 30 parties, what are their names, are they all registered with the Election Commission," the party chief said.
"Seeing what we're doing they are rattled and are now bringing together those parties that had been splintered and trying to show numbers," Kharge added.
In progress: The second leg of the Opposition meeting kicked off in Bengaluru on Monday, where 26 parties were reportedly in attendance.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hosted a dinner for all the leaders
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi as well as Rahul Gandhi is attending the two-day meet
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday also confirmed it’s presence following the Congress' declaration to oppose the Delhi ordinance in Parliament.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar skipped the first day but will join the meeting on Tuesday, as per the party.
Join the club: Nadda also welcomed Lok Janashakti Party leader Chirag Paswan to the PM Modi-led NDA on Monday.
