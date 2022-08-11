'Ally Mukt' BJP? How PM Modi & Amit Shah's 5-Step Playbook Is a Disaster for NDA

With Nitish Kumar snapping ties with the BJP, the National Democratic Alliance has lost its biggest non-BJP constituent – the Janata Dal (United) which has 16 seats in the Lok Sabha.

BJP's biggest ally now is the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena that claims the support of 12 MPs. If one sets aside the Shinde grouping – whose existence itself is sub-judice – the biggest BJP ally in terms of Lok Sabha strength is the Apna Dal, with 2 seats.

All the remaining NDA constituents have 0-1 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed power in 2014, about 19 parties have quit the NDA. To be fair, some have come back as well.