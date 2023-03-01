Odisha Minister's Murder: One Month On, Motive of Accused Cop Still Unclear

While the Opposition parties demand a CBI probe, the state government has sought the help of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate the murder of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, who was shot dead by a policeman in broad daylight on 29 January in Western Odisha's Brajrajnagar.

While the accused Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Gopal Das has confessed to having committed the crime, the state Crime Branch, which is currently investigating the case, has yet to determine the motive behind the murder.