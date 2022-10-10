When Mulayam Singh Yadav Twice Lost the Chance to Become the Prime Minister

Mulayam Singh Yadav had an illustrious political career of 55 years, not only in the state, but also nationally. The Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo who died on Monday, 10 October, not only held Chief Ministership in Uttar Pradesh thrice, but was also the Union Defense Minister from 1996-98.

A former wrestler, he was also fondly known as a ‘wrestler in the Indian political arena,’. But not many know that he came close to becoming the Prime Minister of India, twice.

Let’s take a look back on his tenure as defense minister and how he missed the bus to 7, Race Course Road.