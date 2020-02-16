Manmohan Singh Asked Me If He Should Resign: Montek Ahluwalia

Montek Singh Ahluwalia: I told him, “I don’t think that you should resign based on this issue.”

In my book, I have written about how I wondered whether I was saying that thinking it was the response he would like to hear, or if that was my real response.

When I thought about it all, I realised that the substantive issue that Rahul had raised was correct. The ordinance would help those who are convicted, and the public would feel that the government was helping people who are accused of corruption.

Now, it was a different issue whether he should have raised the matter.