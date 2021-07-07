Modi Cabinet Reshuffled, Scindia Gets Civil Aviation, Vaishnaw Given Railways

Ramchandra Prasad Singh will be the new Steel Minister, while Narayan Tatu Rane will be Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Piyush Goyal remains the minister for Commerce and Industry, and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. In addition, he will now head the Ministry of Textiles, which earlier belonged to Smriti Irani. The latter however, has retained the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

While Amit Shah will be looking after the newly-formed Ministry of Cooperation, in addition to handling the Ministry of Home Affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.