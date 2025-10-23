Prithviraj Sukumaran: India's Only 'Muslim' Action Hero

"Try to catch Aamir Ali, then you'll see the real fireworks - The Mampuram Mosque Urs in all its glory."

This dialogue by veteran actor Indrans is how Prithviraj Sukumaran's character is introduced in his upcoming Malayalam film 'Khalifa'. The first trailer of the film was released on 16 October and five million views on Youtube within five days.

This celebration of the hero's Muslim identity is what makes Prithviraj unique. He is a rare top actor in India who not only frequently plays Muslim characters but also engages with the identity and lived experiences of Indian Muslims.

It is for this reason we are calling him India's only 'Muslim Action Hero', though he is not a Muslim in real life.