'Wrong, No Justification': Fadnavis On Felicitation Of Bilkis Bano Convicts

The convicts in the 2002 Bilkis Bano case of Gujarat were released following a Supreme Court order, but it was wrong if a person accused of a crime is "felicitated" and there can be no justification for such an act, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, 23 August.

Replying to a discussion in the Legislative Council on an incident in Bhandara district, where a 35-year-old woman was sexually assaulted allegedly by three people, he said there was no reason to raise the Bilkis Bano issue in the House.