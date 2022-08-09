No Woman Minister in Maharashtra Cabinet, BJP's Fadnavis Responds to Criticism

Rights activists have expressed disappointment over the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra failing to induct women into the cabinet which was expanded on Tuesday after 41 days.

Eighteen MLAs, including state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil, were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

The list doesn't include women, a move being panned by politicians and women's rights activists.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said not inducting women shows the "BJP's mindset".

“Maharashtra was the first state in the country to give the reservation for women. When 50 per cent of India's population is women, they are not represented in the state cabinet. This shows the BJP's mindset,” said Sule.