MP: 3 Cops Injured Amid Bomb Blast, Stone Pelting During OBC Rally Against BJP

A massive rally undertaken by Lodhi community members on Thursday, 25 August, in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind to protest against the expulsion of Other Backward Classes (OBC) leader Pritam Lodhi from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), turned violent after several protesters pelted stones at police officials.

Lodhi had been expelled by the BJP on 17 August over his remarks against Brahmins.

Following this, the Lodhi community, under the banner of the Akhil Bharatiya Lodhi-Lodha Rajput Mahasabha, took to the streets as a show of strength with the purpose of issuing a memorandum to the district headquarters with regard to the entire controversy. Pritam Lodhi also participated in the protest.