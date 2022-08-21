BJP Expels OBC Leader for Six Years Over Remarks Against Brahmins
Following his controversial remarks about Brahmins, BJP in Madhya Pradesh has removed OBC leader Pritam Singh Lodhi.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh has expelled an Other Backward Class (OBC) leader for a period of six years over controversial comments he made against the Brahmin community in Shivpuri's Kharaih village.
The OBC leader Pritam Singh Lodhi is a two-time MLA candidate from Madhya Pradesh Pichhore, who had lost the previous Assembly election to Congress candidate KP Singh by a margin of 2,500 votes.
OBC Leader Accused of Casteist Remarks Against Brahmins
According to an NDTV report, Pritam Singh Lodhi, a close aide of former chief minister Uma Bharati, was felicitating meritorious students and was addressing a gathering on the birth anniversary of queen Avantibai Lodhi on 17 August 2022.
In his speech, the leader allegedly insulted Brahmins and accused them of fooling and harassing people in the name of religion.
"Seeing beautiful women from good families, they (the Brahmins) want to have food in the homes of those women. They (Brahmins) want young women seated in the front row and make elderly women sit in the back row," the leader allegedly said in his address to the gathering.
A video of Lodhi making these controversial remarks has also been making rounds on social media.
In response to this, Praveen Mishra, a Brahmin leader from the BJP youth wing has lodged an FIR against Lodhi at Rannod police station.
Lodhi Removed From Primary BJP Membership
The BJP Madhya Pradesh issued a notice to Pritam Singh Lodhi on 19 August 2022 and removed him from the primary membership of the party.
According to NDTV, Bagwandas Sabnani, the state general secretary of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh said that the comments made by Lodhi were against party's views and that the BJP removed him after finding his apology unsatisfactory.
A few days earlier, the 62-year-old Lodhi, who has been accused in 37 other cases, had also penned an apology letter to the party leadership.
In his letter, the leader reportedly tendered his unconditional apology to the Brahmin community and said that he was ready to say "sorry with his head at their feet."
Protests were also held against Lodhi by the Akhila Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj, while the Opposition Congress condemned the BJP leader and demanded he be booked for treason.
(With inputs from NDTV and Indian Express.)
